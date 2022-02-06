Compass Grief Services: February Groups

During the month of February, Compass’ Grief Services team will be hosting a variety of different support groups and workshops. One of the critical factors in healing is the support of other people. Having a community of others who have also experiences grief allow you to feel someone else “gets it”. With each group and workshop below our grief support group will give you the tools for handling grief, plus the support of others with similar losses.

-Bereaved Parents Group (Virtual) : Join our monthly virtual drop-in group (first Monday of the month) for individuals (18 and older) this Monday, February 7th at 6:00pm, who have experienced the loss of a child at any age, regardless of the circumstances. This support group is a safe place for parents to understand that they are not alone in their grief and to appreciate that everyone grieves differently. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

-Caregiver Support Group (Virtual): Family caregivers take on so much-from cooking and cleaning to managing medications, looking after finances, and coordinating doctor appointments. It is a monthly drop-in group on the second Thursday of each month. This month it will be hosted on Thursday, February 10 at 1:00pm. This is a place where spouses and adult children can share their sorrows and problems, joys and successes, resources and solutions. Please reach out to Rhonda Knotts 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org with any questions.

– Navigating Grief Workshop: This group is for those who have experiences the death of a relative or friend. Each session will revolve around certain topics such as normal grief, sharing memories, and finding meaning in your loss. February 24-April 14 from 6:30-8:00pm at the Alumni House on the Washington College Campus in Chestertown, MD. To register please contact Ann OConnor, aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org or Penny Greeley, pgreeley@compassregionalhospice.org .

– Spouse & Partner Workshop: Connect with others who have lost a partner or spouse in our February 22-April 12 from 4:00-6:00pm at the Hope & Healing Center at The Barnette Center, 255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD. To register or get more information please contact Sherri Tilghman, stilghman@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4120.

Please feel free to reach out to Compass’ Grief Services team for information about these events or any other questions you may have.

