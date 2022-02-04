February to March Current Shows at The Avalon Theatre

Peter Fogel’s Til Death Do Us Part…You First

Friday, February 11, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets: $30

Eternal bachelor Peter Fogel has major commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine’s Day. He senses his own mortality and after much soul searching he decides to revisit the scene of all his romantic disasters.

Young or old, divorced or married… if you’ve ever been single (and that’s everyone) and want to experience (again) the feeling of finding that Special Person to spend the rest of your life with — then you’ll want to fasten your seat belt for 75 minutes of non-stop laughs with Peter Fogel’s “Til Death Do Us Part … You First!”

Peter Fogel stars in, “Til Death Do Us Part… You First!” (Directed by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri)

Amy Helm

Saturday, February 19, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

The daughter of Levon Helm, the iconic drummer and mandolin player in The Band, and songwriter Libby Titus (“Love Has No Pride”), Helm grew up with a front-row seat to the rock ’n’ roll generation. She brings her full band to the Avalon this February and audiences can expect and electric night of incredible music.

Music is a family affair for Helm. Amy was a backing musician for Levon’s Midnight Rambles band which played concerts at his farm in Woodstock and grew to become almost mythical shows in the world of roots music.

Often a musician with a famous parent will run from her legacy. That’s understandable and Amy Helm has certainly forged her own individual path over the years. But sometimes it’s good to come home and, on What the Flood Leaves Behind, her latest album, the spontaneity, sense of playfulness, and grounding in soul that made all the Midnight Rambles held on the farm so special, permeates.

Her sound in concert is shaped by rich acoustic chords and Helm’s elastic voice.

Amy Helm is the answer to the question, “How can a mandolin player also be such a soulful vocalist?” Well, it’s in her bloodline. While there are several tunes that highlight her mandolin playing, most fall squarely within Stax territory. Helm swings deep into a slow dance groove, Memphis style but by the end of the night the whole crowd is up and rolling to what looks to be one of the most promising artists in music today. Catch her while you can.

Black Dog Alley

Friday, February 25, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets: $20

“Black Dog Alley has quietly turned into a “Go To” Band on The Eastern Shore. Always solid, great set list and a good bunch of guys who just keep getting better and better and never disappoint. Every time they play the audiences just say how much they love them” Suzy Moore, Artistic Director, Avalon Theatre.

The mission of local band Black Dog Alley is pretty basic: to move you, to groove you, and to rock your very soul. And with the release of their first album and this live show in the Avalon, that’s just what they plan to do! With a set list ranging from classic jam rock and rhythm and blues, to funk and reggae-tinged grooves, this Easton-based band lists among its eclectic influences Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, ZZ Top, and Sublime.

Miss Tess

Thursday, March 10, 2022. Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St. Easton, MD. Tickets: $25

“Old-time warmth, 21st-century sass.” — No Depression

Defying genres while transcending eras and resisting clichés is what Miss Tess is all about.

Drawing from jazz, country, blues and old-school rock and roll, she has employed all of her influences and talents on a tour-de-force, while cleverly taking standard perspectives and ideas, like the definition of a love song, to task.

However varied Tess’s music can be, front and center sits her voice that has been described as “alternately seductive and sexy, and a pure joy to listen to” (Pop Matters). Her music is further heightened by her partner, Thomas Bryan Eaton, who helps to shape the songs and arrangements with a deft touch on guitar & pedal steel. http://www.misstessmusic.com/home.

Comedian Drew Landry

Saturday, January 22, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets: $25

Drew Landry, an LA-based stand-up comedian and writer from Baltimore, started doing comedy when he was 13, and went on tour with Carlos Mencia (Comedy Central’s “Mind Of Mencia”) just two weeks after graduating high school.

“In terms of my stand-up, I love attacking the stage with excessive energy. I’ve never really been the type to have messages or social commentary in my act. I do every now and then but it’s not frequent. There’s already enough of that out there, so I try to just focus on silly stuff,” says Landry.

In addition to his stand-up, Landry writes satirical articles for the popular hip-hop site DJBooth. Recently named one of the official top 50 humor writers on Medium.

Robert Cray Band

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets: $60

“His guitar, his live stage show and his band are no joke. Stellar”..Tim Weigand, Avalon Theatre

“The most commercially and critically successful blues artist of his generation, Robert Cray took his music to the upper reaches of the pop and rock charts when many major blues acts were counting their sales in the tens of thousands.” Allmusic.com.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning Robert Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. In just over 40 years Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world. In short Robert Cray is turning legend. And part of that legend are his live shows. Totally captivating and wrapping around you like a wall of sound, his live show is as good and memorable as they come.

Cray is a multithreat talent: fearless formal innovator, brainy bandleader, terse yet fluent guitarist, and the most authoritative singer to emerge from blues since Bland and King.

Lilli Lewis

Thursday, March 31, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St., Easton, MD. Tickets: $25

Lilli Lewis is having a breakout year, including a Kennedy Center performance that the Center describes as powerful.

Lewis has composed in every tradition that inspires her, including soul, Americana, hip hop, classical, folk, jazz, rock, gospel, blues, soul and R&B. She integrated elements of New Orleans funk while co-writing and co-producing “Mask Up” in the summer of 2020. After carving out space for herself as an African-American lesbian of size, Lewis has also lent her voice to the inclusion and equity in the music industry.

And she’s further sharing her message in the music of her eagerly awaited “Americana” album, following 2019’s critically acclaimed “We Belong.” In all things, Lewis does her best to live by the creed she and her ensemble have become known for: Practice Radical Decency. http://www.folkrockdiva.com/

Joan Osborne (performing with a trio)

Friday, April 1, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets:$50

“I feel like music has this important job to do right now. Part of that job is to help imagine a better future – and to hang on to hope. I want to play for people and get them up on their feet and dancing. To let music do that thing it does – bring joy and energy because we really need that right now.”…Joan Osbourne

Since she broke through 25 years ago with the multi-platinum “Relish” and its touchstone mega-smash “One of Us,” seven-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne has never played it safe.She’s followed her restless musical heart, exploring a diverse range of genres: pop rock, soul, R&B, blues, roots rock, gospel, funk, and country – all of which can be heard on her tenth studio album, the masterful “Trouble and Strife”.

With stunning vocals, a diverse range of sonics, and incisive lyrics, this deeply engaging collection of new original songs is her response to “the crazy, chaotic times we’re living in,” she says, and “a recognition of the important role music has to play in this moment. Music has a unique ability to re-energize people and allow us to continue to hang on to that sense of joy of being alive.”

Avalon Theatre Technicolor Motor Home (Steely Dan Tribute)

Friday, April 22, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets: $25

“Technicolor Motor Home proves you can buy a thrill – just check out one of their shows.” — Best of Baltimore

Steely Dan tribute band Technicolor Motor Home is a mix of elegance and function.

Led by Crack the Sky’s keyboardist Glenn Workman, this 10-piece band not only plays selections from every Steely Dan album, it does so with the necessary precision and passion—horns and backup singers included.

Any major dude will tell you that this is a must-see show for fans of Steely Dan and everyone who loves great live music! http://mail.technicolormotorhome.com/Home.html

High Voltage (AC/DC Tribute)

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Tickets: $25

For every High Voltage show, the nation’s premier AC/DC tribute band puts it all on the line so audiences can enjoy as authentic an AC/DC live performance as possible…next to the real thing.

For over 10 years, Baltimore’s High Voltage has delivered the pure energy, excitement, and concert experience that true AC/DC fans around the world have grown to expect. They perform the very best AC/DC songs and the most recognizable hits, spanning the full range of epic hit songs from the Bon Scott era through the days with Brian Johnson at the helm.

High Voltage rocks you with the biggest hits: “You Shook Me All Night Long”, “Highway To Hell”, “Back In Black”, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”, “T.N.T.”, “Whole Lotta Rosie”, “Hells Bells” as well as big fan favorites such as “Shoot To Thrill”, “Sin City”, “For Those About to Rock”, “Shot Down In Flames” and many, many more. https://www.highvoltage.rocks/