Pickering Creek Audubon Center Public Programs for March

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: Wetlands and Meadows

Monday, March 14, 2022

9:00-10:30 AM

$5 per person

Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like.

Birds & Brews: Flight of the Timberdoodle

Wednesday, March 16th, 2022

6:30 – 8:00 pm

$5 per person

It’s that time of year again for the wonderfully weird woodcocks to do their dance! Join Pickering Creek naturalists with a local brew in hand to watch the timberdoodle climb into the air and spiral back down to earth in their haphazard flight. This early spring display is simply astounding and a must watch!

First Time Fishing

Friday, March 25th, 2022

4:00-5:30 pm

$5 per person

Join PCAC staff to learn the basics of fishing. Learn how to tie some very useful knots, the difference between a spinner rig and a hi-low rig, what a leader line does, how to unhook a fish and more! No prior experience or gear required, catch and release only.