On the Road Again with Linda Hall

Linda King Hall grew up in Ohio where she graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in graphic design with a minor in Art Education. After graduation, she taught art in grades K-12 and studied with internationally known painter, Charles Reid and the Silvermine Guild of Art in Norwalk, CT. Following 15 years of work in advertising and design, Linda moved to Betterton on the Eastern Shore.

Linda is an award-winning artist with Signature memberships in the Philadelphia Watercolor Society, the North East Watercolor Society, the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, and the Baltimore Watercolor Society. She is a member of The Working Artists Forum in Easton, Kent Island Federation of Art, Chestertown Riverarts and is an exhibitor in The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown.

Her paintings for this show represent visions of her painting trips to Provence, France, Guatemala, England, Wales and the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay. She is called to paint the ever-changing light on the landscape, or the lack of it at dusk, or a still life in the studio. As a teacher once said, “Color gets the credit, but value does the work.” Linda continues to be excited about painting and learning and is pleased to share her visions in plein air and in the studio, believing as Edward Hopper once expressed, “If I could put it into words, I wouldn’t have to paint it.”

Linda Hall’s work will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of February. The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, February 4th from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com .