Mid-Shore Community Foundation Presents Awards

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation (MSCF) recently honored individuals and organizations, for their contributions to enhance the quality of life on the Mid-Shore.

Buck Duncan, MSCF President, and Moorhead Vermilye, MSCF Founder, presented the awards at a luncheon at the Tidewater Inn. Due to concerns of Covid, the luncheon was limited in size and the presentations were filmed for the public.

“This year’s award recipients have made a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” said Duncan. “We are honored to recognize and support their important work.”

The Town Watch Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore Community, was presented to Judy Slaughter and Mike Starling. Judy serves as the Director of Volunteer Services at Eastern Shore Hospital Center, where she is actively engaged in raising awareness and support for patients. Mike serves as the Station Manager and Chief Promoter at WHCP Community Radio, where he has been invaluable in the promotion of local events and culture.

The J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award recognizes nonprofit organizations for providing outstanding service to the community and is presented to a volunteer who has been instrumental in the success of the organization. The Willis Award was presented to Charles Thornton, Chairman and Founder of the ACE Mentor Program, a nonprofit organization that provides career mentoring and scholarships to students who are interested in architecture, construction management, and engineering.

Five Special Recognition Awards were also presented. Lani Seikaly of Kent Attainable Housing and Vic Pfeiffer of Rebuilding Together Kent County were recognized for their work to address housing insecurity in Kent County. Leslie Bishop of MidShore Meals til Monday, and John Phillips and Steven Covey of Food For Learning were recognized for their work in combating childhood hunger on the Mid-Shore. The final award was presented in memory of Kelley Phillips Cox for her lifelong commitment to the Mid-Shore Region. Jerry Cox and Missy Cannon Helgason accepted the award on behalf of the Kelley Phillips Cox Legacy Fund.

“The work of the Community Foundation is truly a collaborative effort,” said Duncan. “Fiscal Year 2021 was a strong year – the Foundation experienced phenomenal growth. Total assets increased to $125 million, and through its 491 charitable funds, the Foundation was able to distribute $6.3 million in grants and scholarships. Through its COVID-19 Response Fund, the Foundation was able to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontline of the pandemic and thanks to all who donated, the Foundation was able to provide $1,573,883.00 to 99 local nonprofit organizations.”

For additional information, or to view the video of the presentations, visit www.mscf.org/annual-awards.