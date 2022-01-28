COVID-19 Jan. 28 Report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

• Talbot County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 17.13% and its case rate is 104.88 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 949,880, an increase of 3,011 in the past 24 hours.

• In the past 24 hours, 53 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,131.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 10.93%, down 0.66 percentage points from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 1,979, down 124 from yesterday. This is the first time hospitalizations have dropped below 2,000 since December 27, 2021.

