Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center announces Volunteer Opportunities

Like many non-profit, environmental organizations on the Eastern Shore, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville experienced a slowdown of operations because of Covid-related circumstances. However, because of its miles of quiet, pristine nature trails and easy access to the waters of the Chesapeake Bay by kayak, the CBEC premises frequently became a place for individuals and families to visit to commune with nature and enjoy time in the outdoors. An essential reason why is the hard work of its team of volunteers.

“Besides the generous support of our members and friends, we’ve been fortunate to have a tireless, dedicated group of volunteers who give CBEC so much support in so many ways.” CBEC Executive Director, Vicki Paulas stated, “Few locations on the Chesapeake Bay offer the diversity of wild life and environments – woods, meadows, and marshes – that our visitors can experience at CBEC. Our hard-working volunteers have been essential in keeping CBEC doing what we do.” According to Paulas, “The number of visitors – hikers, bikers, kayakers – has increased exponentially over the last two years.” For example, a CBEC dock, located on Marshy Creek, just below the Kent Narrows, enables numerous kayakers to directly enjoy the Chesapeake Bay from the water. CBEC maintains a number of kayaks for members as well as guests to use.

Volunteer involvement at CBEC is essential to carrying out its mission. There are any number of opportunities available. “At present, we have a dedicated group of volunteers, numbering over 125, who are vital to CBEC’s mission.” Stated volunteer coordinators, Anne and Dave Brunson, who have worked closely with Executive Director, Paulas, as well as Director Emeritus, Judy Wink, in identifying volunteer opportunities for those interested.

“We always need support with our expanding environmental education program,” the Brunson’s commented. “If you would like to engage youth in CBEC’s ‘hands-muddy, feet-wet’ approach to learning about the environment, CBEC is often looking for competent volunteers to assist, co-lead or even lead education programs for groups of students, Pre-K through College.” Volunteers help with numerous education programs like ‘Catch a Bay Critter’, ‘The Remarkable Oyster’, and guided kayak trips for youth and adults.

“That said, there are numerous other ways to volunteer, such as ‘behind the scenes’ assistance with grant-writing, marketing and public relations,” added the Brunson’s in a joint telephone conversation. “And, our Visitor Center is a great place to meet, greet, and assist our visitors. Are you looking for exercise in the great outdoors? Volunteers can contribute by assisting with CBEC’s wildlife habitat and trail maintenance; as well as other buildings and grounds fieldwork.”, added the Brunson’s.

An important part of CBEC’s mission is Stewardship. For those who like in-the-field activities that benefit the conservation of a species, there are activities at CBEC where volunteers can contribute. Why not assist in citizen science projects and efforts to promote conservation of the flora and fauna of CBEC? “We have several valuable, long-term environmental monitoring and related projects going here at CBEC”, commented Director Emeritus, Wink, who oversees several of them. For example, CBEC maintains a well-established Birds of Prey program as well as a Wood Duck monitoring project. Executive Director Paulas amplified the point. “This is a great way to help in citizen science projects, along with our efforts to promote conservation of the flora and fauna of CBEC and the Chesapeake Bay.”

As long-experienced volunteer, Donna Moran, puts it, “CBEC has been a blessing for me, particularly during Covid, as a volunteer, and for so many people who come to visit. I so-enjoy acquainting guests with the property and love to hear the many interesting experiences our visitors have here. I know so much more about native plants and animals, especially birds – and reptiles, like turtles and snakes! – due to what staff, volunteers and visitors share with me. CBEC is my ‘happy place’; I am always so relaxed and rejuvenated after visiting CBEC.”

Interested in volunteering at CBEC? Go to the Volunteer tab at CBEC’s website, bayrestoration.org, and submit an application. Or, call CBEC at 410-827-6694. The CBEC volunteer coordinators will follow up with you to discuss your interests and CBEC’s needs, and show you how to become involved in our many volunteer opportunities.