Shore United Bank Congratulates David Thompson of 45 Years of Service!

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate David Thompson on 45 years of service. David began his career with the bank in January 1977, just after graduating from West Virginia Wesley College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He began his career by working in bookkeeping, customer service, and on the front line, but has held many other positions such as Branch Manager and Relationship Manager.

David’s current position is a Consumer Loan and Mortgage Underwriter, with his primary responsibility to administer the bank’s indirect loan program that began in May of 2019. He also assists with Shore United Bank’s retail marine lending program as well. “I receive great satisfaction working with all our associates in the branches and departments. As a team, we treat each other with common respect and work well together to achieve our objectives. With our combined knowledge and experience, we provide a solid quality of service to our company and customers,” explained David.

“David exemplifies what it means to be a community banker. He has lived in and supported the Eastern Shore community his entire life. He continually gets calls from customers he has developed relationships with over the past 45 years who are seeking his advice. David values those relationships, treating both customers and co-workers like family,” expressed David Allen, Shore United Bank’s Consumer Loan Manager.

As a part of the Eastern Shore community, David Thompson has been a part of an array of local organizations. He has served on the Queen Anne’s County Board of Directors, the Queen Anne’s Chamber of Commerce, the Centreville Masonic Lodge #180, been the Treasurer of the Queen Anne’s County Free Library, and a past President of the Eastern Shore Chapter of the Bank Administration Institute.

Beyond his many accomplishments and extracurriculars, David enjoys traveling with family and friends. He is the father of three children (Allen, Ryan, and Stephanie) and grandfather to six (Logan, Michael, McKenzie, Waylon, Rylan and Evie).

He also likes spending his free time outdoors. “As most Eastern Shoremen, I have enjoyed hunting and fishing most of my life, but my greatest recreational interest is cycling with groups and participating in events,” said David on how he occupies his spare time. David and his wife Geri, a retired educator in Queen Anne’s County, reside in Centreville with their 13-year-old Yorkie named Izzie.

