Letter to Editor: Choose the Less Polluting New Vehicle 

This year, the General Assembly has several excellent and important bills that support the necessary shift into a healthy society that protects our most vulnerable populations and the environments we live in. The New Motor Vehicle – High Pollution Fee bill (HB0060/SB0216), establishes a pollution fee for carbon dioxide tailpipe emissions of new passenger vehicles, and light trucks, sold or registered in the State based on pollution ratings.

A one-time fee shall be charged by the Department of the Environment and collected by the Comptroller on each new motor vehicle with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Greenhouse Gas Rating equal to or higher than the minimum pollution level of 400 CO2 grams per mile. Vehicles exempt from the fee are commercial vehicles for transporting goods, agricultural vehicles, public transportation, ambulances, and local government vehicles.

The Revenue will be deposited in the Maryland Strategic Energy Investment Fund to provide rebates on the sale of electric vehicles, purchase electric transit and school buses, and expand electric vehicle infrastructure. It is calculated to potentially bring in $19,000,000 annually based on an estimate of new car sales.

The Greenhouse Gas Rating goes from 1-10, The rate of 1 applies to vehicles that get 13 or less miles per gallon and would receive the highest fee of $450 per purchase. The rate of 6 – 10 applies to vehicles that get 27- 58 miles per gallon or greater and have no fee. The rate of #2 applies to vehicles that get 14-15 miles per gallon and would have a fee of $400. The rate of #3 applies to vehicles that get 16-18 miles per gallon and would have a fee of $350. The rate of #4 applies to vehicles that get 19-21 miles per gallon and would have a fee of $300. The rate of #5 applies to vehicles that get 22-26 miles per gallon and would have a fee of $250.

For example, a new Jeep Grand Cherokee has an EPA rating of three and approximately 5,288 are sold each year in Maryland. Using the Greenhouse Gas Rating coupled with the New Motor Vehicle – High Pollution Fee, the estimated revenue generated from this one car model alone would bring in about $1,850,800 in revenue to the state. Not only would this provide incentive to choose more efficient and less carbon-intensive cars, it also unlocks new funding for the state to use to improve public transit, EV rebates and charging infrastructure, and more to support a more sustainable transportation future for Maryland.

The Rebuild Maryland Coalition, (RMC) is the lead organization advocating to pass the New Motor Vehicle – High Pollution Fee bill. The RMC is a diverse group of stakeholders working to establish practical solutions to reduce harmful air pollutants such as greenhouse gas emissions; hold polluters responsible for the damage they have caused; and put frontline communities first while protecting the health, economic well–being in Maryland. There is a petition in support of this bill.

Hope Clark – Climate XChange Maryland Organizer

Chestertown