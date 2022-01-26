Pretty Cool: Adkins and Tubman Center Launch “Rooted Wisdom: Nature’s Role in the Underground Railroad”

Adkins Arboretum, in partnership with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center, will commemorate the 200th anniversary of Tubman’s birth with the virtual launch of a guided experience, Rooted Wisdom: Nature’s Role in the Underground Railroad, on Fri., March 11 at 7 p.m. The event includes a short documentary film that will premiere via livestream, hosted by the Avalon Foundation and viewable on the project’s website, naturesrole.org. Following the premiere, audiences can watch a panel discussion with historians and the filmmakers and participate in a Q&A with the panel.

The 25-minute film and virtual companion explore how self-liberators used the natural landscape to forge a path to freedom. Historian and Menare Foundation President Anthony Cohen—who retraced 1,200 miles of this history by foot, boat and rail—guides viewers through the Adkins Arboretum landscape, revealing freedom seekers’ methods for navigation, concealment, evasion and nourishment.

Historian and seminal Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson noted, “Beautifully filmed and narrated, Rooted Wisdom reveals the remarkable literacies that self-liberators possessed and used to navigate and sustain themselves during their flights to freedom along the Underground Railroad. This remarkable film confirms freedom seekers and their families as early naturalists with enormous wells of knowledge about the flora and fauna of their worlds and offers us a fresh look at history on landscapes teeming with life. Simply breathtaking!”

After the virtual launch of the film, visitors to naturesrole.org will be able to view the documentary as a five-part series enhanced by information that invites a deeper understanding through detailed accounts of self-liberators, related historical sites and resources relating to the landscape then and now.