KCPS students honored at annual Dr. King Day Observance

Four students in Kent County Public Schools were celebrated for their community involvement Monday, Jan. 17 as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance here.

The students received their awards at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown in a ceremony presented by the Chester Valley Ministers Association and broadcast on Youtube.

The Rev. Sheila Lomax presented the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award to Kent County High School senior Myona Moore for her outstanding work.

“I would like to thank everyone who chose me for this award,” Moore said. “And I would also like to say, hard does pay off. So, thank you.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee and the Kent Cultural Alliance honored three Kent County Middle School students with the Vincent Hynson Memorial Youth Award. The award is named for the late Kent County MIddle School teacher.

Lomax and the Rev. Mary Walker presented the awards to sixth-grader Noelle Demby, seventh-grader Jayla Lewis and eighth-grader Temani Darden.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day event also honored African American Trailblazers in Kent County. Among them was Alleesa Stewart, supervisor of finance for Kent County Public Schools and a graduate of Kent County High School.

“I am humbled and I am honored to be one of the recipients and I would like to thank you all so much,” Stewart said.

She also had a message for the young people watching the ceremony.

“Whatever dreams, whatever goals, whatever your hearts’ desire — keep going. Don’t give up and don’t throw in the towel. You can make it and you can win,” she said.

The Kent County High School Jazz Band led by Keith Wharton joined the ceremony, performing “Fat Cat” and “Isn’t it Special.”

To view the presentation, find the Chester Valley Ministers Association on Facebook and follow the links to YouTube.