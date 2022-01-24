Senior Nation: Long-Term Care Ombudsman Help Available

The Kent County Commission on Aging wants to remind you that residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have the right:

To be fully informed and participate in their own care

To voice their concerns

To privacy and confidentiality

To make their own choices

To dignity and respect

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program protects the rights and promotes the well-being of residents of long-term care facilities. For Information and concerns by or for a resident in long-term care, call Megan Pinder, Upper Shore Aging Ombudsman, 410-778-1182 or 443-988-1000.