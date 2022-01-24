February at the Mainstay

The Mainstay, the Eastern Shore’s 25-year-old nonprofit live music venue located in Rock Hall, Maryland, is ready to usher in its 2022 performance season. Their diverse calendar of jazz, bluegrass, folk music, Celtic, blues, and classical music promises to feature a concert event every weekend throughout the year. Here are the events planned for February:

Friday, 2/4 @ 8 p.m. – The premiere of the Mainstay’s new monthly series “First Friday with pianist Joe Holt”, each month featuring a collaboration with a different guest artist (from a variety of artistic/ musical genres). February’s show is “In Love with Swing” with Cody Leavel (The Glenn Miller Orchestra) on sax and Amy Shook (3 Divas Jazz Trio) on the upright bass and vocals.

Wednesday, 2/9 @ 7 p.m. – The Mainstay introduces its new monthly Open Mic event (held on the second Wednesday of every month). Open to all musicians, poets, comics, and the general public. No admission.

Saturday, 2/12 @ 8 p.m.

Ken & Brad Kolodner and their band perform Old-Time, Bluegrass and Americana on the hammered dulcimer, clawhammer banjo, bass, fiddle, and guitar, with seamless 3-part harmonies.

Saturday, 2/19, 2022 @ 8 p.m.

Jazz vibes player Chuck Redd leads a Tribute to the Bossa Nova and

the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, featuring Brazilian singer Maucha Adnet.

Saturday, 2/26, 2022 @ 8 p.m.

A night of Americana and vintage blues with Annie and the Hedonists.

Annie’s voice sits comfortably along the greats of the American blues and

jazz tradition – think Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Billie Holiday.

For tickets and information visit mainstayrockhall.org Or call (410) 639-9133 The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main St in Rock Hall, MD 21661