Donors Drive Workforce Development through Chesapeake College Programs

Students preparing for careers in agriculture and the trades are benefiting from recent donations to workforce training programs at Chesapeake College.

These contributions through the Chesapeake College Foundation include grant funds and equipment that will be used to bring new learning opportunities for students.

The gifts are all earmarked for projects or programs that are building workforce development for the service region.

“With these generous gifts, our donors are helping Chesapeake students learn innovative techniques and have broader experiences in the classroom,” said Interim Director of Constituent Engagement Michelle Hall. “Our donors are also contributing to the economic wellbeing of our community. Their donations are helping to better prepare the local workforce to meet industry needs.”

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement recently announced that Chesapeake received a $10,000 Community Education Program grant.

The grant will be used for a structure to house a small farming operation. The project will provide a lab learning space for students interested in agribusiness, according to Instructor of Agriculture Nicole Barth. A variety of plants will be grown for sale to the local community. Students will grow the produce, manage the budget, prepare inventory for distribution and run the sales/marketing, according to Barth.

“The students will learn all aspects of a small-scale farming operation,” Barth said. “We have diverse students with a variety of career goals, but they will all benefit from hands-on learning experiences in agribusiness. They’re learning skills that they will use throughout their careers.”

Southwire Solutions recently donated a $33,000 apprentice training package to Chesapeake’s Electrician program. The package, which includes instructor training and equipment to be installed in Chesapeake’s electrical lab, will allow students to learn new techniques to boost work site safety and efficiency.

“Southwire’s electrical equipment donation brings innovative technology to our students,” said Director of Skilled Trades Jason Mullen. “Both aspiring and experienced electricians will learn from this safe and efficient method of pulling and installing wire on the job.”

Shore Distributors of Salisbury donated $15,000 in equipment for Chesapeake’s HVAC training program. The equipment includes several new Carrier and Trane air conditioning units, heat pumps, and multiple ductless AC/heating units.

“It became obvious over the past few years that Chesapeake College is committed and serious in building a credible HVAC program to serve our industry training needs,” said Paul Sichau, technical trainer with Shore Distributors. “Chesapeake College is positioned to make a difference in the economic success of our region. The lives of our HVAC dealers, their families and employees are directly impacted by the positive efforts of the college.”

To learn more about workforce training at Chesapeake, visit www.chesapeake.edu

For information about supporting Chesapeake through the Chesapeake College Foundation, please contact Michelle Hall at mhall@chesapeake.edu.