Talisman Therapeutic Announces New Executive Director

After 27 years in federal service, Noelle B. Douglas has accepted the position of Executive Director of Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Inc. in Grasonville. Her lifelong love of horses is highlighted by her recent experience working with veterans and active-duty personnel to provide them with therapeutic opportunities through outdoor recreational experiences.

Her passion for horses began at age 3 when she announced to her parents her dream of becoming a member of the United States Equestrian Team. While she never achieved that goal, she filled an even greater purpose: to serve this country’s service men and women as Board of Directors VP of Heroes’ Harvests. Heroes’ Harvests is a veteran-founded organization that utilizes outdoor experiences to help service members deal with the physical and emotional stress that many have dealt with for years.

Since 2016, Ms. Douglas has served as the Director of Public Engagement of the Farm at Oatland North, a sanctuary dedicated to rescuing abused, neglected, and abandoned animals. The Farm at Oatland North is a place for animals to learn to trust again and have a chance to thrive and live out their lives in peace, comfort, dignity, and love.

Peter Behringer, Managing Member of TCG Development Advisors, LLC, as the new Chairman of Talisman Therapeutic Riding Board of Directors, also announced the addition of William J. Caughey IV to Talisman’s Board. Mr. Caughey is a financial advisor with Edward Jones AAMS, and in 2011 opened the firm’s first branch in Queen Anne’s County in Stevensville.

Mr. Caughey lives on Kent Island and has been an active member of the KI Rotary and served on the Board of Directors of the Queen Anne’s Chamber of Commerce.

Talisman Therapeutic Riding is a 501(c)(3) organization located in Grasonville Maryland that serves those who can prosper by the talismanic healing nature of horses with the guidance of professional therapists and instructors in a peaceful farm setting. For further information, go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org.