Rebuilding Together Kent County Secures $75,000 Grant from Maryland Affordable Housing Trust

Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) is pleased to announce that for the third year, they have received a grant from the Maryland Affordable Housing Trust (MAHT) to provide free home repairs and modifications for local residents with limited resources. The $75,000 grant is restricted exclusively for repair efforts and forms the backbone of their spring construction efforts. We are currently implementing projects at 12 homes throughout the county and have about 30 more repair requests ranging from replacing roofs and pest control to mold remediation and bathroom modifications.

Over 130 individual and organizational donors supported Rebuilding Together Kent County’s 2021 annual campaign efforts to raise unrestricted funds for their mission of repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. In the end they surpassed the $30,000 goal and secured a $10,000 match from two generous locals! Director of Development & Community Engagement for Rebuilding Together Kent County, Genevieve Croker, says “We are so grateful to be able to steward the grants and donations from individuals, organizations and the state of Maryland. This trust allows us to ensure more of our neighbors live in a house that is safe, warm and dry. If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that community health starts in the home!”

Rebuilding Together Kent County is currently accepting applications for repair services for eligible Kent County homeowners. The application may be accessed online (https://www.rtkc.org/apply) or by calling 410.708.9936 to request a hard copy. As they move forward with determining their construction plan for the next several months, RTKC is also working hard to design and implement a fantastic National Rebuilding Day event on April 30, 2022. Stay tuned for announcements regarding participation and sponsorship

opportunities.