COVID Answers with Choptank Community Health #3

As Covid Rates across the region continue to skyrocket the Choptank Community Health, and their partner, the Avalon Foundation have jointly produced an ongoing series that seeks to inform the Mid-Shore region about Covid-19.

Capitalizing upon the Avalon Foundation’s video production capacity and using Choptank Community Health’s medical resources, the organizations have committed to producing two video Question and Answer sessions a week to inform the local community.

This program features Choptank Community Health’s Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer, Megan Wojtko, CRNP.