February 2022 Sky-Watch

Jupiter approaches conjunction with the Sun this month, but before it does, we can still spot it low in the western sky for an hour after sunset during the first week of February. As of February 4th, Saturn is in conjunction with the Sun, so it is already our of sight. But it will re-appear in the morning eastern sky by the end of February.

All other planet action takes place in the pre-dawn eastern sky.

Venus will be unusually bright during the first half of February making it impossible to miss. Its extra brightness is due to its elliptical orbit bringing it closer to Earth than usual. (38 million miles compared to 43 million miles). It will be up two hours before the Sun.

Mars, though much fainter, joins Venus beginning on February 9th just below and to the right of it. On February 27th the waning crescent Moon may be seen below and right of Mars.

Mercury is also visible an hour before sunrise to the east (left) of Mars from February 15th to February 28th. Saturn joins the planet group at the end of February appearing very low and to the left of Mercury.

Binoculars will help us to see all 4 planets and the crescent Moon before sunrise on the last 3 days of the month. Looking ahead to March will find Jupiter joining the 4 planets, so that during the first week of March there will be 5 planets spanning some 50 degrees of our sky along the path of the zodiac (ecliptic)!

February Full Moon is on the 16th. Meanwhile, continue to look south all month and enjoy the bright winter constellations encircling Orion. Included in those 6 constellations are 8 of the top 20 brightest stars in the sky!