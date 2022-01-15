COVID-19 Jan. 15 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 25.24% and its case rate is 133.11 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 891,802, an increase of 9,880 in the past 24 hours.

• In the past 24 hours, 55 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,358.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 22.85%, down 1.92 percentage points from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3,281, down 82 from yesterday.