The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all members of the community, to attend our next online meeting and learn about Kent Attainable Housing, a local group dedicated to helping low-to-moderate income families in Kent County achieve homeownership. Kent Attainable Housing buys property, designs or renovates homes, landscapes the yards, and partners with low-income families to buy the home. They build the capacity of their applicants to successfully own a home through required workshops in financial literacy, home ownership, and budget management. They use community volunteers and partners to help make the homes affordable and to mentor applicants through the process. More information about KAH and its activities is available on their website: https://kentattainablehousing.org/.

Our speaker will be Darius Johnson, Executive Director of Kent Attainable Housing. A Kent County native, Dariusis the organization’s first Executive Director. His previous work includes Communications and Community Revitalization at Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, and Strategic Outreach and Program Management at the Maryland Center for Construction Education & Innovation. Additionally, Darius is a Senior Fellow with the Environmental Leadership Program and a Community Curation Fellow with Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project at Washington College. Darius is a graduate of Washington College’s Class of 2015, where he studied Business Management, Political Science, and Philosophy.

The public is invited to join old friends and make new ones at this meeting, which will take place via Zoom on Thursday evening, January 20th. The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, including by a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from the Mr. Johnson, with an extended opportunity for questions and discussion. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend.