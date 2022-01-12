Wye River Upper School Celebrates 20 Years of Changing Lives

Wye River Upper School (WRUS) is pleased to announce the commemoration of its 20th anniversary. For over two decades, this small independent school located in the heart of Centreville, Maryland, has educated nearly 900 students with learning differences such as ADHD, dyslexia, and executive function challenges. Wye River Upper School has become a leader in educating bright neurodiverse students.

The 20th Anniversary lands at the completion of Stephanie Borges Folarin’s first year as Head of School at Wye River Upper School.

“Wye River Upper School is building a legacy of excellence in education. We are unlike any other high school in our area. We tend to the academic needs of our twice-exceptional students, and we dedicate ourselves to supporting the growth of our parent body, building strong and supportive relationships with neighboring schools and businesses, and placing community service at the core of our programming. The culture at Wye River Upper School is rooted in inclusivity, acceptance, and the joy of learning. As we reflect on the first 20 years of our history and plan for the next 20, 40, 60 years, we want to say we appreciate everyone involved in the inception and growth of our school and invite them to continue supporting us in all ways.” – Stephanie Borges Folarin, Head of School

Wye River Upper School began when founding Head of School Chrissy Aull and Co-founding Administrator Patricia McGlannan realized there was no specialty high school on the Eastern Shore for their twice-exceptional 8th-grade children – so they decided to open a school of their own. These dynamic mothers rented classrooms at Chesapeake College, and with the aid of three teachers and a student body of nine, Wye River Upper School was born. This labor of love blossomed, and by 2014, WRUS opened its new home at the Centreville Historic National Guard Armory.

Chrissy Aull and Patricia McGlannan were ahead of the curve when designing an educational environment that recognizes and responds to the way each student learns. The school currently serves students from eleven different Maryland and Delaware counties and is the only high school of its kind on the Eastern Shore and beyond. Wye River Upper School provides the opportunity for students to build confidence and reach new levels of academic and personal success.

The WRUS experience is incredibly unique because of its small class sizes, individualized student attention, and student-centered curriculum abundant with hands-on learning experiences and real-world problem-solving. The students describe their time at WRUS as both life-changing and transformative and parents regularly express their relief at finding a school that enables their child(ren) to be their true authentic selves.

“Wye River Upper School has provided my daughter with a safe and supportive learning environment that has enabled her to overcome challenges and has encouraged her to find her passion with a positive outlook towards the future. The entire staff truly cares about each student reaching their potential”. – Mike Lysinger, Current parent and WRUS Parent-Teacher Organization Secretary

Wye River Upper School has launched a robust campaign for the 20th Anniversary Endowment Fund to ensure the security and longevity of the school’s future.

“Wye River’s mission fulfills a critical need within our community. For twenty years, this exceptional school has changed the trajectory of hundreds of student paths. As we reach this milestone as an institution, we recognize the importance of building our Endowment to continue improving and enhancing our unique experience for these deserving students. A stronger Endowment will offer the flexibility and financial stability needed to grow our program in ways such as providing more tuition assistance to those in need, adding courses that offer glimpses into different career options, and maintaining our qualified teaching staff.” – Lori Ramsey, WRUS Trustee and Finance Committee member

Wye River Upper School shares more about its vision for the future, stories from its past, and information on the year of celebration ahead at wyeriverupperschool.org/20th/

For more information on how to get involved, contact the Director of Development and Philanthropy, Emma Rose Mumma, at 443-262-8291 or EmmaMumma@WyeRiverUpperSchool.org.

Wye River Upper School is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is- students who learn differently, discover through innovation, develop with rigor, and celebrate their strengths while preparing for success in college, career, and life. For more information visit www.wyeriverupperschool.org or call 410.758.2922.