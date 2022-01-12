Harry Potter Book Night at The Bookplate

All are welcome on February 5 from 5:00-8:00pm to participate in the worldwide Harry Potter Book Night to be celebrated here in Kent County. This free event is supported by Bloomsbury Publishing and will be held at Bookplate, 112 S. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620.

Young wizards, witches and Muggles can sit for Tarot readings with experienced local Tara Holste, be sorted into their houses, have their futures unveiled by Professor Trelawney, pose for fan-created photo opportunities, and participate in a store-wide scavenger hunt for a chance to win one of the available Harry Potter gift baskets. Come in costume to take an extra 20% off all book sales that night, and don’t forget your wand!

In light of the recent Covid-19 surge in our county, the staff at The Bookplate will continue to monitor the situation, and may choose to postpone the event if deemed necessary. The Bookplate, which has required proper masking in the store since March 2020, is always mindful of ensuring the safety of our community of neighbors and friends. Follow The Bookplate on Facebook to be sure to hear the latest news about store events.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is organized by a volunteer committee of loyal Potter fans to celebrate the spirit of Harry Potter. To learn more about the global phenomenon of Harry Potter Book Night, visit www.bloomsbury.com/uk/discover/harry-potter/

**The Bookplate also wants to extend an invitation to our LGBT+ community, many of whom may have felt a loss of connection to the stories as a result of J.K. Rowling’s hurtful comments about transgender men and women. The staff at the shop and the community of volunteers acknowledge that these were harmful and inappropriate comments that in no way reflect the atmosphere of inclusion that is fostered at The Bookplate. All are welcome.