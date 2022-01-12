Bob Breeding General Contractors is Second Metal Building Assembler in Maryland to Obtain AC478 Accreditation

The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) announces that Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC, headquartered in Denton, MD, and servicing Maryland, Delaware, and Northern Virginia is the second metal building assembler based in Maryland to obtain the prestigious AC478 accreditation administered by the International Accreditation Service (IAS). AC478, Accreditation for Metal Building Assemblers Inspection, is a standard to recognize metal building assemblers committed to excellence.

Achieving this accreditation demonstrates that Bob Breeding General Contractors has the personnel, the organizational skills, vast experience, knowledge, management procedures, and commitment to assemble the metal building in accordance with code, specifications, costs, and deadlines. Some of the requirements for this accreditation include documented management systems, rigorous safety training, quality managers, OSHA training, documented safety plans, site-specific plans, and other documents.

“Metal building contractors that join MBCEA set themselves apart for the competition. Those who achieve IAS AC478 accreditation set themselves further apart by committing to an unparalleled level of safety and quality”, notes Art Hance, MBCEA president while acknowledging the company’s achievement. “We congratulate the team at Bob Breeding General Contractors on this significant achievement and recognize them not only as a leader in their geographic area but in the industry overall.”

When he first heard about AC478 several years ago, Chris Breeding, President and Owner of Bob Breeding General Contractors, quickly realized that this was the wave of the future for the pre-engineered metal building industry. “It was easy to see the writing on the wall, based on the level of effort from the MBCEA to promote AC478, that we had better embrace this new accreditation program if we wanted to excel in this industry moving forward,” said Breeding. “While we initially thought this was just another burdensome task to complete, we began to realize that many of the problems we faced in our company’s day-to-day operations would actually be addressed when we implemented the changes that AC478 would require. Now, after having gone through the process, I’m looking forward to being a leader in quality, safety, and planning in the metal building industry. I’m also excited about the direction we are going as I think about the next generation that I will be leaving the company to one day.”

For more information about the IAS AC478 accreditation program visit www.mbcea.org. For more information about Bob Breeding General Contractors, visit www.bobbreeding.com .

_________

Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC, established in 1969, is a true family-owned and operated business, headquartered in Denton, Maryland and serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Their motto, “Born to Build” refers to their three generations of steadfast commitment to their clients. With more than 50 years of experience, they pride themselves on providing the highest quality self-installed, pre-engineered buildings in the area.

The MBCEA was formed in 1968 to serve the needs and support the interests of metal building contractors and erectors. It has 3 main goals:

Education: To provide programs and venues that enhance education opportunities for metal building contractors and erectors.

Image Enhancement: To develop programs to enhance the image of metal building contractors and erectors, and the metal building industry.

Grassroots Support: To develop and maintain programs specifically designed to support and respond to the needs of the grassroots membership of the MBCEA.

The association proudly boasts membership from virtually every aspect of the industry and all 50 States and Canada. For additional information please visit our website at www.mbcea.org or contact Sasha Demyan at 484-239-3337.