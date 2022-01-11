COVID Answers with Choptank Community Health #1

As Covid Rates across the region continue to skyrocket the Choptank Community Health, and their partner, the Avalon Foundation have jointly produced an ongoing series that seeks to inform the Mid-Shore region about Covid-19.

Capitalizing upon the Avalon Foundation’s video production capacity and using Choptank Community Health’s medical resources, the organizations have committed to producing two video Question and Answer sessions a week to inform the local community.

This program features Choptank Community Health’s Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer, Megan Wojtko, CRNP.

Each episode will begin with an update of what Megan is seeing regarding COVID across the region and with any updates to medical guidance or advice regarding the ever changing pandemic.

We begin with the first of the series