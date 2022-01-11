<--
MENU

Sections

More

January 11, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Health Health Homepage Health Health Portal Lead

COVID Answers with Choptank Community Health #1

by Leave a Comment

Share

As Covid Rates across the region continue to skyrocket the Choptank Community Health, and their partner, the Avalon Foundation have jointly produced an ongoing series that seeks to inform the Mid-Shore region about Covid-19.

Capitalizing upon the Avalon Foundation’s video production capacity  and using Choptank Community Health’s medical resources, the organizations have committed to producing two video Question and Answer sessions a week to inform the local community. 

 This program  features Choptank Community Health’s Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer, Megan Wojtko, CRNP. 

Each episode will begin with an update of what Megan is seeing regarding COVID across the region and with any updates to medical guidance or advice regarding the ever changing pandemic. 

We begin with the first of the series

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *