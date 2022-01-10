RiverArts Seeks Executive Director

RiverArts, a nonprofit community arts organization in Kent County is now accepting applications for an Executive Director to support its mission of “Growing community, creativity, and connection through the arts.” RiverArts pursues this mission through work in its four centers in Chestertown- the Gallery & Gift Shop, KidSPOT, the Clay Studio, and the ArtsAlive! Education Center.

The Executive Director will lead all strategic and operational components of the organization, working with the board and staff to build community understanding around the current mission, develop appropriate goals and strategies to advance that mission and establish operational objectives that support the mission and business plan. The continued success of RiverArts relies on the support of a large membership; nurturing and growing this membership, including a dedicated group of organizational volunteers, is another essential piece of the Executive Director’s daily work.

A full position description, specifying duties and qualifications, can be found on Idealist or Indeed Executive Director – Chestertown, MD 21620 – Indeed.com. Applicants can also apply via email by sending a cover letter detailing their qualifications, along with their resume and contact information for three professional references to the RiverArts Executive Director Hiring Committee at admin@chestertownriverarts.org .

The hiring committee will begin the review of applications on Friday, January 21st, and will continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.