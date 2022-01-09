Kent County Chamber of Commerce Seeks Nominations for Community Excellence Awards

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2021 – 2022 Community Excellence Awards. Nominations can be submitted online at www.kentchamber.org.

The annual Community Excellence Awards recognize businesses, nonprofits, community organizations, and individuals who, during the past year, have excelled at serving and making a positive impact in our community.

“It has been exciting to see a number of local businesses and nonprofit organizations thrive over the past year—finding innovative ways to serve their customers and clients in the midst of the on-going public health pandemic,” said Barbara Foster, president-elect of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to recognize those whose efforts have significantly enhanced the quality of life in Kent County with our Community Excellence Awards.”

Anyone may submit a nomination for a business, nonprofit, community organization, or individual. Nominees do not need to be based in Kent County, but Kent County residents must benefit from the nominees’ services. Self-nominations are welcome and there is no restriction on the number of nominations one can submit.

Four Community Excellence Awards will be presented to businesses, nonprofits, or community organizations and one Person of the Year Award will be presented to an individual. Some key factors to consider in your nomination include hours of community service; fundraising success in support of capital projects that benefit Kent County; leadership of initiatives that improve environmental and ecological conditions; and innovative action to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, January 21. To submit a nomination and learn more about the Community Excellence Awards and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.kentchamber.org.

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

With more than 300 member businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, the Chamber is Kent County’s premier business-to-business facilitator. Through our many unique programs, events, and advocacy, we provide a platform for leaders from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to engage with each other to grow their respective organizations for the ultimate benefit of Kent County and its residents.