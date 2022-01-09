A New COVID Q & A Show Launches for Delmarva

As Covid Rates across the region continue to skyrocket the Avalon Foundation and Choptank Community Health have decided to partner together again to connect the community with valuable, local answers about Covid 19.

Capitalizing upon the Avalon Foundation’s expertise in video production and communications and using Choptank Community Health’s medical resources, the organizations have committed to producing two video Question and Answer sessions a week to inform the local community. The short 2 to 5 minute videos titled “COVID Answers with Choptank Community Health” will drop online by 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program will feature Choptank Community Health’s Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer, Megan Wojtko, CRNP. Megan has a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University and a Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner from Duke University.

“We’re grateful to partner with the Avalon in reaching out with this messaging to our communities,” said Choptank Community Health System CEO Sara Rich. “As our Chief Clinical Officer overseeing our primary patient care and leading our ongoing clinical COVID response, Megan understands patient concerns and can share her medical knowledge on this platform to help us all navigate towards a healthy future.”

“I know people have concerns and questions about COVID variants, boosters, and more,” said Wojtko. “We want to use this platform to give timely answers to the most common questions our offices are receiving from patients every day.”

Each episode will begin with an update of what Megan is seeing regarding COVID across the region and with any updates to medical guidance or advice regarding the ever changing pandemic. Megan will then answer a few questions.

“We recognize that the medical system is currently stretched and that getting access from our providers is not as easy as we would like it to be. Our goal is to ask Megan the kinds of questions that we all wish we could ask our primary care providers right now.” said Jessica Bellis, Chief Operating & Finance Officer for the Avalon Foundation, Inc. “There is so much anxiety out there, people are wondering…What do we do if we test positive? Do I have to quarantine if my child has COVID? What supplies should I have on hand? How reliable are the at home tests? We hope we can work on these questions and answers together and share this info with the broader community.”

The organizations hope to provide an immediate, valuable resource to the community. Participation is encouraged by submitting questions and topics for Megan to cover. “We will be monitoring the threads on social media for questions and we welcome viewers to email us at info@choptankcommunityhealth.org with questions for the program as well.” said Lucie Hughes, Director of Communications at Choptank Community Health. The program will run at least through the last week of January.

“COVID Answers with Choptank Community Health” will be available on the Choptank Community Health and Avalon Theatre Facebook pages, on YouTube youtube.com/MidshoreCommunityTelevision and will be reported in The Spy.

“We were proud of the work that we did with Choptank Community Health last year to aid in equitable vaccine access and distribution at the Multicultural Festival and Fourth of July. We are pleased to act as a community resource with them once again as the pandemic reaches a new phase.” concluded Ms. Bellis from the Avalon Foundation.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.

The mission of the Avalon Foundation is to foster a strong community on the Eastern Shore by creating accessible, uplifting arts, education, and cultural experiences that appeal to the interests of a diverse population and to ensure the long term viability of the historic Avalon Theatre. More information about the work of the Avalon Foundation and a list of current programming can be found at www.avalonfoundation.org

This is the link to the first episode https://youtu.be/MaFMTET9T5k