Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning Spring Showcase Goes Virtual

Another year, another variant… WC-ALL is back in action and starting off the New Year by moving our Spring Showcase event online for the health and well-being of our members and instructors. Registrations are rolling in; next week please tune in from the comfort of your own home and hear what the instructors for the spring 2022 semester have in store – as well as updates from the Council Chair, Special Events, and a few words from Washington College President Mike Sosulski. Join us Tuesday, January 11 at 4:00 PM! No RSVP required – the Zoom link will be sent to members on Monday and will also be available on our website.

No changes have been made to the in-person courses for the spring semester – they will go forward as planned at this time. However, please note the cancellation of “Exploring Symmetry” due to a conflict on the instructor’s calendar. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Plan to get comfortable, enjoy a snack and beverage of your choice, and welcome Spring 2022 virtually with WC-ALL! Hope to see you next week, and thanks for your support!