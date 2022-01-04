Mayor and New Council Members Sworn In

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s official: Newly elected Mayor, David Foster, Ward 1 Councilmember Tim O’Brien and Ward 3 Councilmember Jose Medrano were sworn in Tuesday morning at Chestertown Town Hall.

Foster was sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Sherise Kannard. In turn, O’Brien and Medrano were sworn in by the Mayor.

David Foster was accompanied by his wife Barbara. Tim O’Brien by his wife Judi, and Jose Medrano by his wife Marissa.

The Council’s first meeting with newly sworn-in members will Take place Tuesday afternoon a 4 pm.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.