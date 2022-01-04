COVID-19 Jan. 4 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.
• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 21.52% and its case rate is 90.45 cases per 100,000 population.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 765,944, an increase of 14,494 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 48 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,706.
• The state’s average positivity rate is 27.44%, up 0.57% from yesterday.
• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3,057, up 311 from yesterday.
