January 5, 2022

COVID-19 Jan. 4 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 21.52% and its case rate is 90.45 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 765,944, an increase of 14,494 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 48 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,706.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 27.44%, up 0.57% from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3,057, up 311 from yesterday.

Letters to Editor

  1. Will you be continuing with the Covid report so long as positivity rates remain high and the counties that you report on continue to have Covid related deaths. I was very disappointed when you discontinued the reports. We get little enough information in Queen ANNE’s County. Thank you if you do continue publishing the reports.

  2. Thank you for again giving us the daily covid reports again! I do miss the graphs, though, the comparisons showing whether we were going up or down in a given day, week. I always felt a little buoyed to see Kent County’s numbers go down a fraction. Not so happy, of course, when the number went up. Could we get those back?

    With or without the graphs, this is a wonderful service to the community.

