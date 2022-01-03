Minary’s Dream Alliance Prevails Against Complaint

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Harris Murphy ruled December 30 to uphold the Kent County Board of Appeals decision finding the non-conforming land use of American Legion Mark Jarman Post 36 at 9155 American Legion Dr. compliant with 1962 Maryland land use laws.

Unless there is further appeal, the American Legion can now continue negotiation with Minary’s Dream Alliance, LLC for the organization to continue its mission and continue using the facility for their meetings.

“This is good news for both the American Legion and Minary’s Dream Alliance, LLC, Steven Meehan says. “The sale of the property from the American Legion to MDA can move forward.”

Daniel Saunders, Attorney at MacLeod Law Group, represented Chesmar Community Association. Attorneys Stephen Meehan and Mitchell Mowell represented the American Legion. Saunders was not present at Monday’s proceedings.

The land use issue was first challenged by Thomas Voshell, an Annapolis resident who owns property on Mallard Lane, 900 feet from the Post property. The challenge was joined by the Chesmar Community Association, a group of homeowners in the same area.

The petitioners requested that the Post 36 property conform to Critical Area Residential citing that use of the property by Minary’s Dream Alliance, LLC was acting outside the scope of non-conforming allowances.

Critical testimony was offered by Mr. John Diller, a member of the American Legion since 1964. Diller described the many functions of the Legion during its decades of use, from social events, hosting professional organizations, and blood banks, to outreach support of other community efforts.

In further testimony, it was shown that as a community service organization, MDA had been acting within the same scope of community service.

Citing case law and weighing land use issues over 60 years, the Zoning Appeals Board determined that the nonconforming zoning status of the Frank M Jarman American Legion Post 36 property would remain legally nonconforming.

The petitioners appealed the Board of Appeals decision to allow the continuance of the non-conforming status to continue.

Judge Murphy’s decision in the circuit court upheld the Zoning Board of Appeals decision with the caveat that any future sale of the property would have to be reviewed for conformity to land use laws.