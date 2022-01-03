COVID-19 Jan. 3 Report; Omicron Sends Numbers Soaring

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has resulted in significant increases in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates in Maryland in recent weeks, with rates nearing or exceeding peaks seen in January 2021 before widespread vaccination was available.

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 across the Mid-Shore is high. The CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Health officials are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks, and get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 21.46% and its case rate is 87.51 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 751,450, an increase of 14,251 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 26 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,658.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 26.87%, up 0.78% from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 1,826, up 112 from yesterday.