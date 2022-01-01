Chester River Health Foundation Sponsors Angel Tree

The Chester River Health Foundation sponsored its annual Angel Tree on which “holiday wishes” were hung for children in the Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties’ foster care programs and Kent Center, which provides services for adults who have developmental disabilities.

More than 50 brightly packaged holiday gifts were donated by the staff of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, Chester River Home Care and the Chester River Health Foundation.

Some of the wishes included basic needs such as clothes and winter coats – and of course, toys!

