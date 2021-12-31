Art Walkabout Musings by Jim Dissette

Wandering again through Chestertown’s art galleries I’m reminded of the sheer number of talented artists this town offers and their wide range of genres, from painting, textiles, and metal work to woodcrafts, photography, music, and performing arts.

On a recent walkabout, I wanted to find two pieces I would hang over my mantlepiece. My sole criteria that day—a sunless and rainy one—was I’d like to hang this over my mantlepiece today. And, would it survive any doubts tomorrow.

I found two I’d be happy to look at every day.

Nancy R. Thomas is an artist living on the Eastern Shore since 1994. Working primarily en plein air, she was a juried into Plein Air Easton and is a juried member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and the Working Artists Forum of Easton. Currently Thomas is a partner in the Artists’ Gallery and an associate member of Oil Painters of America. This painting may be found at The Artists’ Gallery at 239 High St. More of her work may be found here.

Leigh Wen has exhibited nationally and internationally since early 1980’s. In 1979, she won the First Prize in Painting Ten Outstanding Young Talents Competition Taiwan. In 1980, she was awarded Outstanding Merit Young Artists in Asia Now competition in Hong Kong. Her art was featured in many major magazines including: New American Paintings, American Art collectors, Art News, Art in American, Art in Asia, Asian Art News, Modern Art Bi-monthly, American Art Quarterly, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Architecture, Chinese Art News, Dialogue, Unitas, Better Homes and Gardens, Interiors. This painting may be found at MassoniArts on Cross St. See more of her work here.