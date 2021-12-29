WC’s Academy Of Lifelong Learning Announces January Learn-At-Lunch

There are many avid bird watchers in Kent County, some of whom participate in the annual bird count at Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge. But even if you just enjoy watching birds at home or around town, you will be interested in the January 19 WC-All Learn at Lunch presentation at Washington College. Maren Gimpel, a Washington College Field ecologist, will be speaking about “What Bird Banding Can Tell Us.”

Bird banding is a powerful tool used in the study of many aspects of avian biology from determining such things as migratory routes, how old birds live and whether males or females are more attentive to their parents. She will also speak about how Washington College’s Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory has contributed to a wide variety of research projects since 1998 including research into the gut biome of Blackpoll Warblers, the presence of avian flu in migratory birds, how light pollution may affect bird migration, and how birds that have recovered from window collisions behave.

Maren Gimpel has been a bander since 2002 and a birder for over 25 years. Maren compiles the local Chesterville Christmas Bird Count. She has been certified as a Bird Bander and Bird Banding Trainer by the Eastern Bird Banding Association. She has a degree in zoology from Connecticut College, has authored a dozen scientific articles, given many presentations, mentored over 60 of the next generation of field biologists and banded over 75,000 birds.

A buffet lunch will be served at noon followed by the presentation at Washington College’s Hodson Hall. The fee for members is $25 and for non- members $30. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, January 13, 2022.

To make a reservation contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 or send a check made out to WC-ALL to 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620.