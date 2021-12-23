YMCA of the Chesapeake Partners with 50K Souls for Bottled Water Drive

Throughout the remaining weeks of December, the YMCA of the Chesapeake will collect bottled water at all 11 of its locations across the Eastern Shore to support those affected by the devastating and deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. The YMCA is partnering with 50K Souls, a network of Churches/Organizations committed to bringing deliverance, restoration, inspiration, victory and encouragement to communities locally, nationally and globally.
“This partnership with 50K Souls is one of many ways our mission work continues throughout the year,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “We’re working directly with YMCAs across Kentucky to ensure water is distributed to communities impacted by the storms. I hope our friends and neighbors will consider purchasing cases of water and dropping them off at Y locations across the Eastern Shore between December 17th – 31st.”
Cases of bottled water can be dropped off at any of the following locations across the Eastern Shore during operating hours:
Caroline County Family YMCA
46 Denton Plaza
Denton, MD 21629
Cecil County Family YMCA
25 YMCA Boulevard
Elkton, MD 21921
David Landsberger Family YMCA
6395 Maddox Blvd
Chincoteague, VA 23336
Easton Family YMCA
202 Peachblosson Road
Easton, MD 21601
Easton Family YMCA @ Washington St.
1180 S Washington Street
Easton, MD 21601
Kent County Family YMCA
800 High Street
Chestertown, MD 21620
Lower Shore Family YMCA
1900 Worcester Hwy
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA (Cambridge)
201 Talbot Ave
Cambridge, MD 21613
Perkins Family YMCA and Bay Hundred Senior Center (St. Michaels)
300 Seymour Ave
St. Michaels, MD 21663
Queen Anne’s Family YMCA
123 Coursevall Dr
Centreville, MD 21617
Richard A. Henson Family YMCA
715 S Schumaker Dr
Salisbury, MD 21804
About the YMCA of the Chesapeake
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.
