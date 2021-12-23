YMCA of the Chesapeake Partners with 50K Souls for Bottled Water Drive

Throughout the remaining weeks of December, the YMCA of the Chesapeake will collect bottled water at all 11 of its locations across the Eastern Shore to support those affected by the devastating and deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. The YMCA is partnering with 50K Souls, a network of Churches/Organizations committed to bringing deliverance, restoration, inspiration, victory and encouragement to communities locally, nationally and globally.

“This partnership with 50K Souls is one of many ways our mission work continues throughout the year,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “We’re working directly with YMCAs across Kentucky to ensure water is distributed to communities impacted by the storms. I hope our friends and neighbors will consider purchasing cases of water and dropping them off at Y locations across the Eastern Shore between December 17th – 31st.”

Cases of bottled water can be dropped off at any of the following locations across the Eastern Shore during operating hours:

Caroline County Family YMCA

46 Denton Plaza

Denton, MD 21629

Cecil County Family YMCA

25 YMCA Boulevard

Elkton, MD 21921

David Landsberger Family YMCA

6395 Maddox Blvd

Chincoteague, VA 23336

Easton Family YMCA

202 Peachblosson Road

Easton, MD 21601

Easton Family YMCA @ Washington St.

1180 S Washington Street

Easton, MD 21601

Kent County Family YMCA

800 High Street

Chestertown, MD 21620

Lower Shore Family YMCA

1900 Worcester Hwy

Pocomoke City, MD 21851

Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA (Cambridge)

201 Talbot Ave

Cambridge, MD 21613

Perkins Family YMCA and Bay Hundred Senior Center (St. Michaels)

300 Seymour Ave

St. Michaels, MD 21663

Queen Anne’s Family YMCA

123 Coursevall Dr

Centreville, MD 21617

Richard A. Henson Family YMCA

715 S Schumaker Dr

Salisbury, MD 21804

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.