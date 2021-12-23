January Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is pleased to programs for all ages in January! All events are free and open to the community. Registration is required for some events.

For the health and safety of members of the community and library staff, masks are required for everyone ages 5+ regardless of vaccine status when visiting any KCPL location.

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays | 10am | Chestertown Branch | winter session begins January 4

Tuesdays | 11am | North County Branch | winter session begins January 11

Join us to read stories, sing songs, laugh, and have lots of fun! This interactive program is designed to foster a love of books and create a foundation of early literacy skills. Ages 2-5

Baby & Toddler Storytime

Tuesdays | 11am | Chestertown Branch | winter session begins January 4

Books, rhymes, and music for very young children! This interactive program help adults and little ones connect and introduces early literacy skills. Ages 0-2

Witchy Tea Flowers – A Pizza and Make a Thing Event

Saturday, January 8 | 1pm | Chestertown Branch

From the calming chamomile to the scar healing lily, lots of flowers have properties to help you feel better when they’re brewed into teas.

In honor of National Hot Tea Month, come brew, smell, taste, and learn about the power of flowering teas! Create your very own floral potion bottle to take home. And, of course, enjoy pizza for lunch!

Ages 13-17. Space is limited. Please register!

Pizza and Make a Thing is a teens-only program series where we eat pizza and make a thing.

T-Rex Tea Party!

Wednesday, January 12 | 3:30pm | Chestertown

In honor of National Hot Tea Month, please join us for a chomping good time with an afternoon tea party of T-Rex proportions. We’ll share stories, crafts, sip tea like dinosaurs, and more!

Top hats and dinosaur attire welcome and encouraged.

Ages 4+

Happiness Hour: Creative Time for Grown-Ups

Saturday, January 15 | 1pm | Chestertown

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived!

Featured Project: Winterariums

Create a small winter world in a terrarium jar!

Supplies provided. You are also welcome to bring materials to add your own personal touch.

Adults. Space is limited. Please register!

7 Questions with KCPL’s Executive Director

Wednesday, January 19 | 11am | Rock Hall

Thursday, January 20 | 5pm | Chestertown

Friday, January 21 | 11am | North County

Where is Kent County Public Library headed in 2022? Executive Director Arnessa Dowell is ready to answer this and other burning questions about KCPL!

You’ll leave this information-packed hour knowing where the library is headed and with a better understanding of the library’s role in the community.

We look forward to hearing your questions and are excited to give you answers!

To submit a question ahead of time, please email socialmedia@kent.lib.md.us with “7 Questions” in the subject line. Questions asked in-person at the events are also welcome.

For more information or to register for an event, please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.