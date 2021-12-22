Kent County Public Library: Holiday Closures & Relocation of North County Branch

At the end of December and beginning of January, Kent County Public Library will be closed to the public for holiday closures and to accommodate the relocation of the North County Branch.

All KCPL locations will be closing early on December 23 and closed to the public December 24-January 1:

Early Closure: 5pm on December 23

Holiday Closures: December 24, 25, 27, and 31; January 1

Branch Relocation Closures: December 28-30

KCPL’s bookdrops will be closed and materials cannot be returned December 25 & 26.

KCPL’s Chestertown and Rock Hall locations will reopen with regular hours of operation the week of January 2.

The North County Branch will be closed the week of January 2 to allow for setup of the new space.

The new North County Branch location will open to the public on Tuesday, January 11 at 119 N. Main Street, Galena in Dogwood Plaza.

KCPL’s regular hours of operation are:

Chestertown Branch

Monday – Thursday

10am-6pm

Friday & Saturday

10am-4pm

North County Branch

Tuesday & Thursday

10am-1pm

2pm-6pm

Friday

10am-1pm

2pm-4pm

Rock Hall Branch

Monday & Wednesday

10am-1pm

2pm-4pm

For more information, please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.