Talbot County Garden Club Announces Its Winter Lecture Series

The Talbot Count Garden Club is proud to announce a spectacular line-up of nationally renowned speakers beginning in January of 2022. The lectures are free and open to the public.

All lectures will be at the firehouse at 315 Aurora Park Drive in Easton.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Jenny Rose Carey, former director, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm.

Jenny Rose Carey is an avid hands-on gardener, brought up in England by a family of gardeners and botanists. Jenny will take guests on a visual tour of her gardens of “Northview” in Amber, PA.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Claire Jones, Certified Professional Horticulturalist, Landscape Consultant and Floral Designer.

Celebrate the coming of Spring! Claire will go over different tips and tricks for working with various spring plant materials and cut florals. She will demonstrate three floral arrangements using different techniques that will be raffled off at the conclusion of the program.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Neil Sanders, Author

As the spouse of an avid gardener with no “real” responsibilities other than to dig holes and move rocks, Neal has had lots of time to observe gardeners and their foibles. “Gardening is Murder” is a humorous talk that addresses gardening from a spouse’s view.

About the Talbot County Garden Club

The Talbot County Garden Club was established in 1917 to enrich the natural beauty of the environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, fostering the art of flower arranging, maintaining civic projects, supporting projects that benefit Talbot County and encouraging the conservation of natural resources. Noteworthy projects include maintaining the grounds of the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot Library, the fountain and childrens’ gardens at Idlewild Park, and numerous other gardens and activities. There are currently just over 100 active, associate and honorary members.