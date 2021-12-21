Local Home Repair Nonprofit Welcomes New Board Members

Rebuilding Together Kent County is excited to welcome two new board members to their team working to end substandard housing in Kent County.

Jennifer Lieber has spent over three decades in architecture, working on projects from homes to museums. Since 2014, her focus has been on universal design, adaptive reuse and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance in buildings, parks and townscapes. She serves as the Administrator for the Delaware Architectural Accessibility Board and travels the country with her work as an ADA consultant. She moved to Chestertown in 2001 with her husband, Chip, and their sons, all three of whom now serve in the United States Army. When asked what prompted her to join the Rebuilding Together Kent County Board, she said she’d been interested in the organization since 2006 but only recently felt she had time to commit to a board role. She volunteers with several organizations, including Operation Enduring Warrior but decided to take her volunteering to the next level with Rebuilding Together Kent County because she feels they, “share her values of building a community that lifts everyone up.”

Greg Ayers and his wife, Jean, moved here from Pennsylvania more recently, in 2018. After 23 years as an investigator for various government and private agencies, he decided to turn his lifelong passion for DIY projects into Adept Home Services, a handyman business that aims to help those without his skills for home repair and improvement. Greg and Jean were attracted to this area in large part due to their love of sailing and the opportunity to take their 27-foot sailboat around the Chesapeake Bay. The couple are both lifelong volunteers and committed to giving back to their community they now call home. Greg says he is joining the Rebuilding Together Kent County board because he recognizes that he has been “very blessed in [his] life and considers it a privilege to help people that haven’t been as fortunate.”

Rebuilding Together Kent County is always seeking interested community members to serve on their Board of Directors (https://www.rtkc.org/our-board) and the Committees that support the organization’s mission. Contact info@rtkc.org if you would like to learn more about these and other volunteer opportunities.