WC-ALL: 2022 Spring Courses For the Joy of It

Here is the list of courses offered by WC-ALL this Spring. Please register by January 19.
Session 1 (January 30 – March 11)
Sunday at the Movies: The Films of John Huston – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)
The “Forbidden” Island: Cuban Music, Culture, & Politics – A. Lampman & K. Schweitzer (Monday)
Queen of Quality: How Little Brown Cows & Regenerative Agriculture Nurture our Community – Robert Miller (Monday)
Conversational Hydrology: A Rosetta Stone for Translating MD Hydrology into English – Bill Herb (Monday)
Great Women from the Muslim World – Sue Kenyon (Tuesday)
The Amazing History of Porcelain – Wendy Cronin (Tuesday)
Access to Justice – Sandy Brown (Tuesday)
Exploring Buddhist Philosophy – Kevin Brien (Wednesday)
Englishmen & Indians: The Chesapeake Bay at First Contact – Chris Cerino (Wednesday)
Introduction to Family History Research, Part I – Warren Beaven (Thursday)
The Civil War in Maryland – Mick Terrone (Thursday)
Beneath the Waves: Tales of the Submarine Service – George “Doc” Smith (Friday)
Contemporary Moral Problems – Colleen Sundstrom (Friday)
Session 2 (March 20 – April 29)
Sunday at the Movies: Espionage! – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)
The Cuban Missile Crisis in Perspective – Bruce Riedel (Monday)
Music for the Living and the Dead – Raymond Vergne (Monday)
Working with Pema Chodron’s “When Things Fall Apart” – Jerry Webster (Tuesday – ZOOM)
The Quantum World, Part II – Satinder Sidhu (Tuesday)
Declaring Rights: A Seminar on the Bill of Rights – J. Hukill & B. Harwood (Tuesday)
Navigating Wellness Via the Gut/Brain Pathway – Krista Lamoreaux (Wednesday)
Images of Women Throughout Art – Beverly Hall Smith (Wednesday)
Exploring Symmetry – Paul Sautter (Thursday)
Introduction to Family History Research, Part II – Warren Beaven (Thursday)
Great Decisions 2022 – Larry Blount (Thursday)
Egyptian Pyramids & Mega-monuments – Bob Moores (Friday)
The full catalog and registration information are available at
https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php or call 410-778-7221.
