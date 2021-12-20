Mid-Shore Foods: A Bit of Willy Wonka in Chestertown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the Spring of 2020, Steve and Rosalind “Roz” Lotharius were packed—two suitcases and a puppy—and ready to move to Europe. They’d sold their house and car in Wisconsin, and already leased a home in Portugal and were ready to start a new chapter.

And then, Covid hit, Portugal shut down, and. Like so many, the Lothariuses were left facing an uncertain future. A move to Europe wasn’t possible so the couple decided on a nomadic exploration of the Eastern Shore hopping from one Airbnb to another until they landed in Chestertown. It wasn’t a blind leap. Steve spent much of his professional career as a marketing executive for McCormick Spice and before leading the European marketing team out of London, knew Maryland from his stint in domestic sales in the old Baltimore office.

Lucky for us, the couple found Chestertown to be the perfect place to call home and start a business and they quickly geared up to open Bespoke Chocolate at 207 S. Cross Street.

Opening in early December, the couple was quickly overwhelmed during Charles Dickens Weekend with lines down the block.

“I tremendously underestimated the market. Everything I made initially has long since sold out. We ran out of almost everything that weekend,” Lotharius says.

Undaunted, and with great appreciation for the community’s support and patience, Lotharius will market outside sources while he creates signature chocolates for individual organizations like River Arts, Washington College, and Downtown Chestertown. For him, the challenge is in the creative and learning stage of making specialty items.

And Chestertown is all in as Steve and “Roz” build their business and offer us truffles, ganache, bon bons, fudge and seasonal items.

All in all, a sweet addition to the community and downtown businesses.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more about Bespoke Chocolate, open hours, go here.