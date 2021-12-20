Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Dioecious Plant?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what plant this is? Hint: this plant is dioecious, which means that the male and female are separate plants.

Last week, we asked you about a mysterious pattern on a log, which was made by a beaver! We currently have a few beavers at the Arboretum wetland and they will nibble the exterior cambium of woody plants to get nutrients. The cambium is the part of the plant that grows and transports sugars, so it makes sense that that is the part the beavers want to eat first!

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum.