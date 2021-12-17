Kent Chamber to Host Legislators for Discussion on Upcoming 2022 Legislative Session

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Pre-Legislative Session Discussion with legislators from Maryland’s 36th Electoral District on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am. The event will be held virtually on Zoom.

A signature event of the Kent Chamber and a longtime favorite of its members and the community, The Pre-Legislative Session Discussion provides a wealth of insight on upcoming issues to be addressed in the Maryland General Assembly. The event features local legislators as they lead a conversation on the state’s budget, the state’s response to COVID-19, bills that could affect the local business community, and what their priorities will be during the legislative session. The 36th District legislators that will be present are Senator Steve Hershey, and

Delegates Jay Jacobs, Steven Arentz, and Jeff Ghrist.

This year’s discussion moderator will be Kate Van Name, owner and operator of KVN Partners, a Chestertown, MD based management consulting firm for companies developing tech-driven products, services, and solutions that reimagine health and wellness. Kate is a member of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and chair of the Chamber’s Voice of Business Committee.

“After navigating two years of disruption and change, 2022 will define the coming decade for our business community,” stated Kate. “2022 is an election year and understanding the trends, priorities, and budgets for Maryland is critical for every business owner in Kent County. I look forward to hearing about this year’s legislative agenda and asking questions about key issues affecting our county such as workforce readiness, transportation, taxation, and healthcare.”

To register to attend this free event online, visit business.kentchamber.org/events. Submit

questions prior to the discussion by sending an email to director@kentchamber.org.

Diamond Sponsor: Talkie Communications

Platinum Sponsors: PNC Bank, Think Big Networks, LLC

Gold Sponsors: Advisors Financial, Inc., Atlantic Broadband, The Dixon Group, Kent County Economic and Tourism Development,

KVN Partners, Shore United Bank

Silver Sponsors: ChesaDel Crier, DMS & Associates, The Peoples Bank, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, Washington College

Bronze Sponsors: Atlantic Security, Chesapeake Bank & Trust Company, David A. Bramble, Inc., KRM Construction Company,

KRM Development Corporation, Sears Hometown Store, Sparkle Pools, Inc.