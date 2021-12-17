Brian Cleary Graduates from Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland announced today that Brian Cleary, Chief Information Officer at Qlarant, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Cleary, a resident of Cambridge, and the entire Class of 2021 at its 28th annual graduation ceremony held December 7 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport.

Cleary was one of 49 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. The class was originally selected as the Class of 2020 but was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the events of the past two years, our communities greatly need connectedness, shared vision, and resilient leadership, which makes our mission of empowering a diverse network of local leaders more important than ever,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “With the understanding, connections, and clarity of purpose gained from their program experience, the 49 members of the Class of 2021 are now better poised to make a positive impact, and we look forward to seeing all they’ll accomplish for our state.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each year, as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors are selected to come together as a class for an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,300 leaders from all industries and regions of the state. To learn more, please call Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or visit www.LeadershipMD.org.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state, federal, and commercial agencies across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 Million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people nationally and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the nation’s most important programs.

For more information visit www.qlarant.com.