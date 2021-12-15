At the Academy: The Dynamic Duo of Jesse and Trippe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A phrase like “Dynamic Duo” is always at risk of being overused when talking about leadership coming from two unique individuals at a place like the Academy Art Museum, but it works exceptionally well in the case of new AAM Director Sarah Jesse and the recently installed board chair, Nanny Trippe.

A few months ago, the AAM had the very rare occurrence of having a brand new museum director at the very same time a new Board of Directors Chair was named. Almost at the same time, Sarah Jesse moved from the Orange County Art Museum to assume the helm at the Academy, Nanny Trippe, award-winning photographer, gallery owner, and native Talbot County resident, was elected to replace retiring board chair, Cathy McCoy.

And since Nanny had served on the search committee that ultimately recommended Sarah for her new position, an early bond was created between the new chair and director, as clearly seen in our first Spy interview with them in their new positions.

Last week, the Spy talked to Nanny and Sarah at the Trippe Gallery about their special relationship, their game plan for greater community outreach, particularly with young people, and their strong commitment to building the permanent collection at the Eastern Shore’s premier art and education center.

For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.