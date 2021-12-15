All I want for Christmas by J.E. Dean

The holidays are upon us. In just 10 days, it will be Christmas. It’s a time for giving—and a time for receiving. This week’s column is about what I want for Christmas.

Before getting started, I acknowledge that not all of us celebrate Christmas. That’s today’s America, but it shouldn’t stop any of us from asking for things that will make our collective lives better. That’s why there are no requests for traditional gifts here. I am thinking about what will help us all, not what might make me smile for a few minutes.

Here’s the list:

An end to inflation. Last week’s announcement of the highest inflation in 36 years signals trouble ahead for the economy. Inflation must be controlled, or we will have a worsening economic crisis on our hands. Biden and Congress must do their parts. Inflation is not going to go away on its own.

A Biden revival. While indisputably better than a president seeking to torch the Constitution, Joe Biden is struggling. I want to see him wrest control of his party from its warring factions and show some leadership. Debacles like the Afghanistan exit need to be avoided. It’s not too late for Joe Biden to become a popular, successful president. Right now, he is neither.

More progress on climate change. It’s great that more of us want to drive electric cars. That won’t stop climate change. If we want to be above water 30 years from now, we need more action in Washington and on the Eastern Shore. Biden and Congress need to make climate change the top priority for 2022. The clock is ticking.

That China and Russia calm down and stand down their militaries. Have you heard that China is about to invade Taiwan to reassert control over it and that Russia has amassed troops on the Ukrainian border and could invade it at any time? I hope that both these countries choose peace over war. I don’t know what the Administration would do if either war broke out. Nor do I want to find out. I’ve had enough war.

That the House Select Committee on January 6 continues to pursue the truth aggressively and finishes its work by next summer.

For a serious challenge to be made to Rep. Andy “Handgun” Harris. There are two good Democrats, Heather Mizeur and Dave Harden, running. Either would be an improvement on the Trump-idolizer who currently purports to represent us. Thus far the campaigns of both challengers are less than impressive. They need to step up their games, or I could be writing about Harris’ efforts to return Trump to the White House for another four years.

Convictions and jail time for Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes. The juries are still out as this is written, but I’m convinced both are guilty. Their crimes are quite different, but these two women ruined lives—Maxwell by her complicity in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes and Holmes by fraudulently marketing non-working blood testing devices. I want to see them held accountable.

That Donald Trump either quits lying or finds a psychiatrist to convince him that it is in his own best personal and financial interest to shut up and golf. Wishful thinking? Perhaps. But it isn’t a crime to dream.

That the Talbot Boys move to Virginia or somewhere else other than the courthouse grounds by December 25. Unrealistic? Unfortunately, yes, but I remain grateful for the progress made by the County Council and the courageous citizens who have worked so hard to remove this unfortunate symbol of racism.

Continued cultural growth in Easton, Chestertown, Cambridge and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore. As the pandemic abates (at least temporarily), live music, art fairs, theater, and festivals have returned. More, please!

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant writing on politics, government, and other subjects.