Deadline Approaches to Apply for Oxford Fine Arts 2022

Less than two weeks remain to apply for the 38th prestigious Oxford Fine Arts 2022 show! The application is online with only three images required for submission. Oxford Fine Arts has grown to welcome up to fifty, top artists from the Mid-Atlantic region. For the second year, the juror is Stewart Burgess White and the event chair is Karen Walbridge. The images are sent to the juror anonymously which creates wonderful surprises as Stewart curates his show based on quality. It’s always a fresh chance to be seen.

For the past two years, Oxford Fine Arts adapted to the pandemic as a virtual exhibit and sales showcase. For 2022, the plan is to be a live, in-person, intimate, exclusive art show. Covid precautions will be in place for indoor viewing and of course, if there are new safety guidelines, we will pivot. But as of now, the OCC is excited to create a dynamic experience for both the artist and the art enthusiast. The Fine Arts committee also waived the requirement for the artists to be in attendance for the entire show, and new this year are more Awards! February 1st the juried selection is shared with the accepted artists and announced to the public mid-February once the participants are confirmed. March through May extensive promotions ensue and set the stage for a successful exhibition. Spend May 20-22, 2022 in Oxford for the 38th Oxford Fine Arts Show!

The application Deadline is December 31, 2021. A $30 application fee is required for the online submission.

For more information and to submit work for the 2021 show, please visit www.oxfordcc.org, or call 410-226-5904. To learn more about the juror Stewart White, please visit his website

http://stewartwhitestudios.com The juried exhibit and sale has supported the Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(C-3), since the 1980’s to support OCC’s mission to provide the region with a year round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events.