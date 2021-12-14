Compass Reflects on a Challenging Year: A Chat with Heather Guerieri & Kenda Leager

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like many others, Compass’ CEO Heather Guerieri was cautiously optimistic last January that her hospice organization would have a much easier year than in 2020. With vaccines becoming more available, and many of her 90 employees planning on returning to work, Guerieri had good reason to believe that this critically important nonprofit health service provider, with its full range of services for those needing special care at the end of their lives, support for their families, and help in the grieving process.

2021 might be considered a better year than 2020 according to Heather and her colleague Kenda Leager, but the fundamental impact of COVID remained significant on Compass. And yet, there was a great deal to celebrate as well. In their Spy interview, Heather and Kenda talk about some of those highlights, including the expansion of their main facility in Centreville, the successful use of technology in connecting with their clients, and the continued support of donors to the Compass mission. We also talk about other changes, including the closing of their in-patient facilities in Chestertown.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Compass or to make a end-of-year donation please go here.