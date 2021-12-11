Delmarva Review: The Oyster by Jona Colson

Author’s Note: “The poem began with a prompt—to show the beauty of something ugly. Having lived in the DMV all my life, and recently read a history of the Chesapeake Bay, I thought of the oyster. It is not attractive, but it is vital to the bay and, of course, delicious to eat. The poem imagines life from the oyster’s point of view.”

The Oyster

I am not beautiful. No one thinks me

charming. I am covered in crust and muck.

Male and female, swooning across the bed

with milky curls of semen and egg cloud.

I survive with my mouth closed and carry

life on my back—soft snails with their pink fuzz,

cushion moss with green roses

sticking to the calcium underside.

Then, untethered from this bar, I float

exposed and iridescent. I am not

beautiful. Interrogate me on the half shell.

Finger my mantle and gills that filter

the sea’s impurities. Will I remember my life

before I was stolen from that private cave?

⧫

Jona Colson’s poetry collection, Said Through Glass, won the 2018 Jean Feldman Poetry Prize from the Washington Writers’ Publishing House. He is also the poetry editor of This Is What America Looks Like: Poetry and Fiction from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (WWPH, 2021). His poems, translations, and interviews have appeared in Ploughshares, Prairie Schooner, The Writer’s Chronicle, and elsewhere. He teaches in Maryland and lives in Washington, DC. Website: jonacolson.com

Delmarva Review, Volume 14, is an independent collection of new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. In this, its largest edition, editors selected the writing of seventy authors that stood out from thousands of submissions during the year. The review is available in print and digital editions from Amazon.com and other major online booksellers, as well as from regional specialty bookstores.

The journal is a 501(c)3 nonprofit literary publication with funding support from individual tax-deductible contributions, sales, and a public grant from Talbot Arts with revenues from the Maryland State Arts Council.